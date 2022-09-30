Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,470 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

