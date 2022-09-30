Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

