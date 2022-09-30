Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 182.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 116,818 shares of company stock worth $4,431,433. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.