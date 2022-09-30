Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.57%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

