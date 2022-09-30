Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $484.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. StockNews.com raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

