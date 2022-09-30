Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.02 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

