Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 128.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 9,752.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after buying an additional 149,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $81.79 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.13.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.