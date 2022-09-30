Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 16.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $151.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

