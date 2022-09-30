Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,147 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

American Water Works stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.44 and its 200 day moving average is $152.33.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

