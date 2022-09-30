Brio Consultants LLC Buys 5,087 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,128.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,689.9% in the 2nd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,020.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,727.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 341,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 329,365 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,916.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.