BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Purchases $189,044.16 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,044.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,059,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,095,818.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould bought 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould bought 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $15,331.70.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

