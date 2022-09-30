Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 110,714 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,980.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,714 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $114.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

