Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

