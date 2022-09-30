CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Stephens

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.20.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.