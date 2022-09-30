ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ChargePoint by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $126,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 111.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ChargePoint by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 47,766 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,889,173.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,933,808 shares of company stock valued at $26,764,833. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. B. Riley assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.82.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

