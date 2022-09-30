Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.