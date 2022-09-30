Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $581,220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chubb by 15,339.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 21,092.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,238,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $335,682,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chubb by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $183.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.50. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile



Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

