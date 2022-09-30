Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.5 %

CHD opened at $72.92 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 322,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82,771 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.