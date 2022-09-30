CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

Shares of CFFHF opened at 0.33 on Thursday. CIFI Holdings has a 52 week low of 0.33 and a 52 week high of 0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

