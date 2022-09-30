Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 321,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 166,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $121.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

