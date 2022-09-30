Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.36. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.29 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.32%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

