DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 4,390 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,359,823,000 after acquiring an additional 315,596 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,113,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

