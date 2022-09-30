DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,114 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 96,769 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,374,859 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $141,508,000 after buying an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $10,080,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

UBER opened at $26.42 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.