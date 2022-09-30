DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,029,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,484,000 after buying an additional 1,956,767 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after buying an additional 1,372,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,893,000 after buying an additional 1,057,194 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

Insider Activity

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

