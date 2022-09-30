DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. CWM LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 24.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 4.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Corteva by 25.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 3.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Corteva Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

