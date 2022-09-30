DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $114.55 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.30 and a 12 month high of $130.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

