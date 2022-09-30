DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $48.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

