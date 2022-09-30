DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,847,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,264,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 192,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

