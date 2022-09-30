DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 62,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.92 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

