DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.40.

Cintas Stock Down 1.3 %

Cintas stock opened at $389.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $415.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

