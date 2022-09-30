DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 63 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 386.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 22.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Down 2.6 %

WDFC stock opened at $179.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $163.61 and a 12 month high of $255.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Etchart purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.