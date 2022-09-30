DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 817 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in American Water Works by 15.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $133.20 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.44 and its 200 day moving average is $152.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

