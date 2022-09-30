Desjardins Trims Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Target Price to C$2.00

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRG. Raymond James decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Integra Resources from $6.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

