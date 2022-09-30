Domani Wealth LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.9% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,256,681 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $322,753,000 after acquiring an additional 258,610 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 34.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.5 %

Microsoft stock opened at $237.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $234.41 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

