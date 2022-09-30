Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.96 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

