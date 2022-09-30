eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,432 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $97,288,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $37.69 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

