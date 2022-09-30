Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Edison International by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Edison International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Edison International has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

