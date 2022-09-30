Ellevest Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,935,000 after buying an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

SIVB opened at $337.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $328.27 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.37 and its 200 day moving average is $449.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.