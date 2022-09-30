Ellevest Inc. Acquires 485 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,291,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 90.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,005 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,037.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $4,054,351 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

