Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.93. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

