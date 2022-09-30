Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 170,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,189,000 after acquiring an additional 201,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

