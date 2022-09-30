Ellevest Inc. Buys 412 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2,942.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $216.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $236.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.39.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

