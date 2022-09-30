Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $22.58 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

