Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 801.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Globant by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.43.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $187.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.79. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

