Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Aptiv Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

