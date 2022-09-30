Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 742 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Synaptics Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $100.58 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.50.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.