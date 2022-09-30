Ellevest Inc. Has $112,000 Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

