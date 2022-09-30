Ellevest Inc. Has $80,000 Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 598,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 473,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 128,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 429,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on CEVA to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

CEVA Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CEVA opened at $26.64 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.