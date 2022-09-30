Ellevest Inc. Has $84,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 407.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 124.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

