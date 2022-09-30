Ellevest Inc. Has $84,000 Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGG. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

